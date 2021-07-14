The Florida League of Cities recently announced that Orange City Finance Director Christine Davis has been appointed to serve on the League’s 2021-2022 Finance, Taxation & Personnel Committee, one of the organization’s five Legislative Policy Committees.
Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by the League’s incoming president, City of Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker.
As a committee member, Davis will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.
Davis has been the Orange City finance director for 20 years.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews