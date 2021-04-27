Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a plan to require out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians, TheNews Service of Florida reported.
The act (SB 50) goes into effect July 1.
Florida business groups have lobbied for years to require out-of-state retailers to collect and remit sales taxes, saying it is a matter of fairness. But past proposals failed because of concerns by Republicans that they could be viewed as increasing taxes on consumers, the news agency said.
Retailers that have a “physical presence” in Florida are already required to collect and remit sales taxes, but retailers without such a presence haven’t faced the requirement when they make sales to Floridians, who have been technically supposed to send in sales taxes on their purchases — though few do, the news agency reported.
The final package was approved 27-12 by the Senate and 93-24 in the House, according to the news agency.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews