Krista Bofill, M.Ed., has been named Stetson University’s vice president for development and alumni engagement. Her appointment begins Aug. 1.
University President Christopher F. Roellke, Ph.D., made the announcement earlier this month.
Bofill has more than 25 years of successful and progressive leadership experience in developing and managing donor, investor and constituent relationships, and brings a diverse set of fundraising and higher-education experience to the position.
“Krista brings a wealth of knowledge and proficiency to Stetson University as we begin our strategic-planning process and prepare to move Stetson forward,” said Roellke. “She is a proven and dynamic leader and will be invaluable as we develop new strategies to support academic and institutional advancement. We look forward to welcoming her and her family to the Stetson community.”
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining President Roellke and his leadership team at Stetson University,” said Bofill. “I am also very excited to work with the talented and deeply committed alumni engagement and development staff. Stetson is a special place, combined with President Roellke’s leadership and the university’s loyal, passionate and extremely generous alumni, parents and friends. I look forward to helping elevate the university to even greater heights.”
Most recently, Bofill served as vice president of institutional advancement and communications at Converse University, a private school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as the institution implemented a new strategic plan and fundraising. She also was a key member of the leadership team, whose work resulted in the creation of Converse University, with Converse College for Women as part of the university.
At Converse, Bofill more than doubled the annual fund, increased the annual run rate of major gifts, created new development events, and increased community engagement while implementing a rebrand.
She previously spent 23 years at Duke University, and served in numerous leadership positions, including leading development for its Fuqua School of Business and successfully completing the Duke Forward campaign in June 2017, which surpassed the school’s goal of $125 million.
Bofill received her Master of Education in adult education from North Carolina State University and her Bachelor of Science in hospitality and tourism management and mathematics from Rochester Institute of Technology. She also received a certificate in fundraising management from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, and a Leadership Certificate of Excellence from the Duke University Leadership Academy.
Bofill succeeds Jeff Ulmer, who retired from Stetson in January.
Amy Gipson, MBA and associate vice president for development strategy and communications, has been leading Stetson as its interim vice president for development and alumni engagement since December 2020.
