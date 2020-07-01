Orangetheory Fitness, in the Country Club Corners shopping plaza on DeLand’s south side, is once again open after a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fitness studio originally opened in mid-March, but shut down about 10 days later. It reopened May 25, said Chris Allen, a regional sales and operations manager for the chain.
“We’re really excited to be in DeLand,” Allen said. “We’ve had a good response from the community. We’ve grown about 12 percent [in memberships] since we reopened.”
The roughly 3,000-square-foot studio is on the back (east) side of the shopping plaza, on the north end of a six-storefront strip at 2365 S. Woodland Blvd. The manager is Carolina Taborda.
Orangetheory Fitness — the name comes from the zone on heart-rate monitors that indicates the user is operating at 80 to 91 percent of his or her capacity — has a wide variety of exercise equipment. But the trainers also focus on the members’ heart rates while they are working out, and can adjust exercises to increase or decrease the members’ heart rates, Allen said.
“We’re more than just dumbbells and barbells,” he said. “There is a real emphasis on fitness, especially the heart.”
Or as the company website explains, “Orangetheory is a total-body group workout that combines science, coaching and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out. It’s designed to charge your metabolism for more caloric afterburn, more results, and more confidence, all to deliver you more life.”
Orangetheory Fitness offers members packages of lessons with no contracts. About 90 percent of the members in DeLand joined on a month-to-month basis, but a few have six-month memberships, Allen said.
Orangetheory Fitness DeLand is a franchised outlet and is open seven days a week. Classes are as early as 5 a.m. weekdays and as late as 8 p.m. weeknights, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Allen said.
In all, Orangetheory Fitness has 1,700 locations in 49 states and nearly two dozen other countries, according to its website. For more information, go to www.orangetheoryfitness.com or call 386-951-3455.