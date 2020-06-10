DeLand is getting a second animal emergency hospital that will eventually be open 24 hours a day.
A groundbreaking ceremony for what will be called Animal Emergency Hospital DeLand was held June 5 at 2100 E. New York Ave., on the southeast corner of East New York Avenue and Kepler Road. The site is diagonally across from a 24-hour convenience store at one of the area’s busiest intersections.
Animal Emergency Hospital DeLand (AEHD) is a sister facility to Animal Emergency Hospital Volusia in Ormond Beach. The new, ultramodern, 7,500-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in spring 2021, according to a news release.
Like the Ormond Beach facility, the new animal hospital will be co-owned by Diane Johnson, D.V.M., and Tania Marchand, M.D.
“We want every pet to have access to quality veterinary emergency services. We chose DeLand because we know that the area is growing and currently underserved,” said Johnson in the release. “Our philosophy of practice has been to care for each pet and family as individuals, offering them the most appropriate treatment for their situation. We do this by having an amazing team and staying on top of advancements in medicine, technology, and communication systems. We intend to not only be contributing members of our new community, but also provide jobs and resources for those who love animals as we do.”
The two were assisted in turning the first shovels of dirt by DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar; DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger; DeLand Fire Chief Todd Allen; Jennifer Green, D.V.M. and veterinary services director at Halifax Humane Society; and K-9 Officer Tim Jackson (and his canine Alan) of the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Initially, pet patients will be welcome at AEHD on a walk-in basis nights, weekends, and holidays, and moving to 24/7 hours as the hospital grows.
Services will include emergency and critical care; advanced diagnostics including digital X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography (CT), and fluoroscopy; and an on-site intensive care unit (ICU), laboratory, and digital cytology services. Select specialty services by board-certified veterinary specialists will also be available, the release says.
The inspiration to create a second hospital was fueled by requests from the region’s primary-care veterinarians who need a more convenient and reliable resource for their patients in need of emergency services, according to the release.
A competing 24/7 animal emergency hospital is on North Woodland Boulevard on DeLand’s north side.