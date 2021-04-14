Daytona International Speedway announced recently that Frank Kelleher, an experienced industry veteran, has been appointed president of DIS.
Concurrently, NASCAR announced that Chip Wile has been promoted to a new expansive role overseeing 13 NASCAR-owned tracks as senior vice president and chief track properties officer.
In his previous role as NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief sales officer, Kelleher oversaw a team responsible for business strategy and revenue generation. His team played a critical role in driving both media and partnership sales for NASCAR and its tracks.
As president of DIS, Wile successfully oversaw promotion and operation of the most famous and iconic venue in motorsports. Throughout his tenure, Wile has pushed innovation and fan engagement at every turn.
