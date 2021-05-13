The board of directors of McKim & Creed Inc., an engineering and geomatics firm with offices throughout the U.S. — including 10 locations in DeLand and elsewhere in Florida — is pleased to announce that Steven W. Smith, PE, was appointed the company’s next chief executive officer effective May 1.
John T. Lucey Jr., PE, McKim & Creed’s CEO since 2014, will serve in the role of chairman of the board.
McKim & Creed provides services from offices in Tampa, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, West Palm Beach, DeLand, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pensacola and Sarasota.
McKim & Creed is an employee-owned, top 148 professional service firm with 600 staff members operating throughout the U.S., including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in site civil, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build; and surveying and mapping.
For more information about McKim & Creed, visit mckimcreed.com.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews