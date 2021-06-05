M/I Homes’ Newport model home is open and ready to welcome prospective buyers at Rivington, the unique 296-acre master-planned community off of Fort Florida Road, west of U.S. Highway 17-92 and a quarter-mile from the DeBary SunRail station.
The two-story Newport has more than 3,600 square feet of living area, and the flexible floor plan can create an even greater sense of space, according to David Byrnes, M/I Homes’ area president.
The standard plan offers four bedrooms, three baths and a three-car garage. Special features include dual owners’ suites, pool, and large loft and upstairs laundry room. Pricing for this model starts at $439,990.
Byrnes said M/I Homes plans to build a minimum of 75 homes in Rivington, 40 of which will be in phase one. Floor plans there will range from 1,857 to more than 3,600 square feet for homes with up to six bedrooms and up to three-car garages. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.
M/I Homes offers a 15-year transferable structural warranty on its six distinct one- and two-story floor plans at Rivington. They also offer personalization of each home with assistance from one of the company’s knowledgeable interior designers.
Byrnes said the concept of neighborhoods within the community essentially provides more amenities for homeowners, including a pavilion with a clubhouse and resort-style pool that recently broke ground and is slated for completion this fall.
Rivington’s lots have been planned for shared green spaces, walkability, and back alleyways for rear garage entries, which is something rare in the DeBary area, he added. The Newport model is located at 832 Terrapin Drive.
Buffered by the St. Johns River to the west and Konomac Lake to the north, the quiet community is only minutes to Interstate 4 and State Road 417 for easy access to Lake Mary and Sanford employment centers.
M/I Homes Inc. is one of the nation’s leading builders of single-family homes, having delivered more than 81,500 homes. The company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names M/I Homes, Showcase Homes, TriStone Homes and Triumph Homes.
In addition to DeBary, the company has homebuilding operations in Tampa and Orlando; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Indianapolis; Austin, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.mihomes.com.