M/I Homes started construction in January at DeBary’s new Rivington community along the St. Johns River in DeBary.
Reader Communities of Orlando and Raleigh, North Carolina, is the developer of Rivington,a 296-acre master-planned community just west of U.S. Highway 17-92 where homes are under construction by M/I Homes and two other builders.
Together, the companies will build five phases composed of townhomes, alley-loaded garage single-family homes, and traditional front-load garage homes, according to David Byrnes, M/I Homes’ area president.
“The variety of homes being built here is diverse and creates pleasing curb appeal,” Byrnes said. “The master-planned community concept consists of neighborhoods within the community, which essentially provides more amenities for homeowners such as a clubhouse, playground, a resort-style pool, and miles of nature trails.”
Byrnes said M/I Homes plans to build a total of 95 homes in Rivington, 40 of which will be in phase one. Floor plans there will range from 1,857 to 3,611 square feet for homes with up to six bedrooms and up to three-car garages. Prices will start at $298,990.
M/I Homes offers a 15-year transferable structural warranty on its six distinct one- and two-story floor plans. They also offer personalization of each home with assistance from one of the company’s knowledgeable interior designers.
The community, which is close to Interstate 4 and State Road 417, offers easy access to Lake Mary and Sanford employment centers and is just a quarter-mile from the DeBary SunRail station.
For more information about Rivington, visit www.mihomes.com.
M/I Homes Inc. is one of the nation’s leading builders of single-family homes, having delivered more than 81,500 homes. The company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names M/I Homes, Showcase Homes, TriStone Homes and Triumph Homes.
In addition to DeBary, the company has homebuilding operations in Orlando and Tampa in Florida, as well as in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago; Indianapolis; Austin, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.