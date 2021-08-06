Author Renee Garrison of DeLand was recently elected president of the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA). The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing the highest quality of information, resources, and professional development to members — and others interested in the writing and publishing profession — in the state of Florida.
“I was honored to take on this role,” said Garrison, who has written two award-winning young-adult books, The Anchor Clankers and its sequel, Anchored Together. “Every year, FAPA holds a series of educational conferences for authors, publishers and other industry professionals. We help aspiring writers and hold our annual FAPA President’s Book Awards to recognize excellence and creativity in design, content and production.”
Garrison is a former staff writer for The Tampa Tribune.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews