Owner/broker Kellee Smith recently welcomed Don Liska to Prestige Properties as a broker in the DeLand firm.
Most recently, Liska managed the family business, Sweet Lics Frozen Treats & More, in Downtown DeLand and spent several years in the automotive industry in sales and management at Coggin DeLand Honda.
After moving to DeLand in 2008 from South Florida, he started Total Home, where he was a consultant to local businesses and property owners. Liska managed the Athens Theatre, and was marketing manager for the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance. He also consulted homeowners, helping them to make the most of their existing homes by providing a full range of remodeling and real estate services.
Liska currently serves as a member of the DeLand Planning Board and the MainStreet DeLand Association board.
Liska’s wife, Barb Sternett, is the resident services/event coordinator at John Knox Village. Between the two of them, they have four adult children and 10 grandchildren.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews