As the coronavirus impacts the normalcy of day-to-day operations, Landis Graham French, P.A., is evolving in order to continue serving the West Volusia community.
In response to the impact of COVID-19, the firm has modified business operations to minimize risk to clients while still operating as an essential business. In-person meetings have been converted to video chats or conference calls, sanitation practices have been expanded, and casual dress has been instituted for all attorneys and staff.
And now, in its parking lot, Landis Graham French is conducting the signing of documents that require a notary and witnesses. The service started last week.
Certified Public Accountant Russell Kelton recently had an important matter with a shared client that needed to be promptly finalized. He was one of the first people to take advantage of the firm’s curbside signing process.
Without leaving his vehicle, Kelton signed his document, and it was witnessed and finalized in under 30 minutes.
“It was great to see the firm taking so many steps to continue business while being socially responsible,” Kelton said.
While the documents are mailed, emailed or faxed to them ahead of time, the firm encourages clients to review the documents again in their cars. Then the attorney verbally goes over the substantive sections of each document.
If it is the signing of an estate planning document, they could be signing a Last Will and Testament, Durable Power of Attorney, Health Care Surrogate, Living Will, HIPAA Release, Deed(s), Trusts or other legal documents. That review process does take time to be handled properly, said the firm’s Brittany Gloersen.
“It really depends on what they are signing and how well they have reviewed the documents prior to the curbside appointment,” Gloersen said. “We do not want to lose accuracy in the process. We are doing our best to balance social distancing while ensuring the clients fully review and understand the documents prior to signing.”
On April 6, the curbside employees began wearing masks to increase client safety, she said.
“The response (to curbside signing) has been incredibly positive,” Gloersen added. “The clients are appreciative that they are able to get these important documents in place during these uncertain times.”
For more than 100 years, Landis Graham French has been dedicated to serving the legal needs of its clients throughout the state of Florida as well as in Volusia County. The firm’s offices are at 145 E. Rich Ave., Suite C, in Downtown DeLand. The firm can be reached by phone at 386-734-3451 or through its website, landispa.com.