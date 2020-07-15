Merritt Island-based Launch Federal Credit Union, which has branches in DeLand and Orange City, has been ranked fourth in the state of Florida in a survey done by Forbes and Statista.
The survey, America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions 2020, is an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: Trust, Terms and Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services and Financial Advice.
“We are extremely proud to receive this honor,” says CEO Joe Mirachi. “It proves what our members have been sharing for many years; that Launch provides excellent customer service for our members. By doing so, we continue to grow our membership base along with assets.”
“Not only do we provide excellent service to our members, we also pride ourselves on helping our local communities in which we serve,” says VP of Marketing Kelly Haskins. “The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed us down from serving our members or helping our communities.”
Haskins listed some of the projects Launch has undertaken during the pandemic:
— Assisting 90 local small businesses with a Paycheck Protection Program loan, helping them stay in business throughout the crisis.
— Offering a low-interest relief loan to members in need.
— Donating face masks to Health First and the DeLand Police Department.
— Having its staff volunteer with The Children’s Hunger Project in Brevard County.
“We are so proud to achieve this ranking, and we will continue to do whatever we can to help our members reach their financial goals,” Haskins said.
Launch Federal Credit Union is a full-service, community credit union, rated 5-Stars on Bauerfinancial.com. Currently Launch has 15 branches, including the one at 301 W. New York Ave. in DeLand and another at 2277 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship or attend school in Brevard or Volusia counties.
For more information on Launch Federal Credit Union, please visit Launchfcu.com or call 321-455-9400.