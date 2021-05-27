Launch Credit Union will host a series of free “Shred Days” at three Launch CU branches, including the one in Orange City. Members of Launch CU and nonmembers are invited to stop by and have up to five boxes of their papers shredded from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on select dates.
The Orange City branch at 2277 Veterans Memorial Parkway will host the shredding event on Wednesday, June 9.
The Ormond Beach branch had a shred day May 26, and another one will be Wednesday, June 2, in New Smyrna Beach.
Shredding your sensitive documents, including old bills and other items, can help fight identity fraud. Please remove any plastic bags, plastic materials such as CDs, and garbage prior to attending shred day.
This will be a drive-thru shred event; remain in your vehicle, and a Launch representative will pick up your boxes or bags from your truck or back seat.
Launch Credit Union is a full-service, community credit union, with 16 branches throughout Brevard and Volusia counties. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship or attend school in Brevard, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola or Orange counties.
For more information, visit Launchcu.com or call 321-455-9400.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews