Launch Credit Union is holding a Food and Fund drive for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Canned and boxed food items, along with monetary donations, are being accepted at all Launch CU branches throughout Brevard and Volusia counties now through April 16.
Second Harvest is in need of canned fruit, vegetables and protein; nonfat dry milk; canned soup and meals; nutritional drinks like Ensure and Boost; baby food and diapers; and toiletries.
All items must be unopened. To view the list of most critically needed items, visit www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=ways_food_list.
