For a few more days, consumers can purchase qualifying back-to-school supplies exempt from sales tax during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales-Tax Holiday. The tax holiday began July 31 and extends through Monday, Aug. 9.
The Florida Department of Revenue has created a 2021 Back-to-School Sales-Tax Holiday webpage — floridarevenue.com/backtoschool — with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties.
During this tax holiday, qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews