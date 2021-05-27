Landlords and utility providers can now apply for money to recoup lost rent or payments due to the pandemic.
Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) has launched a new website, OURFlorida.com, created specifically for distribution of $850 million in federal recovery funds. DCF is accepting applications from landlords and tenants, as well as utility providers, for past-due payments.
In addition to the application, DCF designed the website as a central hub for information, frequently asked questions (FAQs), auxiliary help, and tools that can help spread the word about the program.
The site encourages landlords to apply, but tenants may also submit an application, and if a tenant does qualify, funds would go directly to the landlord. The program requires proof of identity and financial information, and landlords are advised to work with tenants to secure the information needed.
