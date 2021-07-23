After falling in May, consumer sentiment among Floridians ticked up 1.5 points in June to 82.7 from May’s revised figure of 81.2. Floridians’ opinions about current economic conditions were positive.
Opinions of personal financial situations now compared with a year ago increased 3.2 points from 73.5 to 76.7, the greatest increase of any reading this month. Outlooks about future economic conditions were also positive, and expectations of personal finances a year from now increased 1.3 points from 90.3 to 91.6.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews