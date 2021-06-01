Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, has opened at 2375 S. Woodland Blvd., in Country Club Corners Shopping Center on DeLand’s south side.
Although the first customers were served May 26. franchise owners Angelo and Kimberly Crowell look forward to a formal grand-opening celebration once daily operations return to normal.
Based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, initially the Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at a reduced capacity with socially distanced tables.
Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 386-343-5343. For more information, visit jerseymikes.com or on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews