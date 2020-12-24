Family-friendly Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is bringing its iconic frozen treats to DeLand and Orange City in its home state of Florida as the franchise continues to expand rapidly across the United States. The new franchise locations will serve up smiles and usher in a year of continued growth for the brand headquartered in Orlando, according to a news release from the parent company.
The Orange City location, owned by Josh Fogarty and Dean Rosenburg, opened Dec. 8 at 902 Saxon Blvd. Suite 103, near Five Guys in a small strip center east of Enterprise Road. The location has a walk-up window, a patio for outdoor dining, and indoor seating as well.
The DeLand location, owned by Chris Bartholet, is scheduled to open Jan. 5 at 2369 S. Woodland Blvd., near Publix in the Country Club Corners shopping center. The location will have indoor and outdoor seating availability, Jeremiah’s officials said.
Both locations will be utilizing third-party delivery services, so the community can get their favorite treats at their convenience.
“Jeremiah’s creates a culture of community giveback and it’s exactly what we want to do for our area first responders, schools, and area charity organizations,” said Orange City franchisee Josh Fogarty in the news release. “As business owners, we are really excited to spread joy in our community, but also to help expand the Jeremiah’s brand across Florida.”
Throughout the pandemic, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has placed its focus on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers at all times. The new locations will open with stringent safety protocols and additional operational procedures in place to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests, Jeremiah’s officials said.
“We are focused on creating smiles in our community especially during these unprecedented times and are ready to be a positive light for Volusia County,” said DeLand franchisee Chris Bartholet in the news release.
Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers more than 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian ice swirled with thick homemade Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu, according to the release.
These locations will be the third and fourth Jeremiah’s in Volusia County, with a store in Ormond Beach opening back in October and another store that recently opened in Daytona Beach.
Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto: LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. The company has 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, and is offering franchises across the Southern United States, according to the news release.
For more information, visit https://jeremiahsice.com/.