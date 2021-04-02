The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and Volusia County have signed an agreement to promote each other’s geographical and business advantages. The goal of the partnership is to attract more globalbusinesses to Volusia County, bring more Florida-bound cargo through JAXPORT and create high-wage jobs for Florida.
According to a news release, JAXPORT and Volusia County now will work together to attract new distribution, manufacturing and related facilities to Volusia County, while also highlighting the logistics benefits of moving cargo bound for Central Florida through JAXPORT.
“We are thrilled to work with Volusia County as part of JAXPORT’s ongoing effort to encourage businesses who are creating goods for Florida consumers to bring their operations, cargo and jobs to our state,” JAXPORT’s CEO, Eric Green, says in the release.
“This agreement is a recognition that we’re all interconnected and must work together to maximize the potential for business opportunities and job growth,” Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald says in the release. “This type of proactive collaboration has the very real potential to deliver positive economic outcomes for both our communities and JAXPORT. Volusia County is proud to be a part of it.”
The goal is to provide Volusia County businesses with convenient access to Northeast Florida’s nearby deep-water seaport and congestion-free transportation network.
Officials from JAXPORT and Volusia County will meet regularly to share information about companies looking to expand or locate in the county and determine how the team can best serve them.
“We are excited to offer the benefits of this new partnership to new and existing businesses located within the county,” said Volusia County Economic Development Director Helga van Eckert. “This can serve as a catalyst to facilitate global expansion of those businesses into new markets.”
The agreement will complement JAXPORT’s long-standing work to support global business development in the seven counties surrounding Jacksonville, and expands JAXPORT’s reach into the rapidly growing Central Florida market.
Volusia County has a strong and growing economy, with more than 14,000 enterprises producing a variety of goods and services, the news release notes. Volusia County companies transact business locally and globally, generating a $17 billion annual GDP.
JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port, one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports, and a major U.S. port for the import and export of bulk and other cargoes. Cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaport generates 138,000 jobs and $31 billion in annual economic output for the region and state, according to the release.