Dream Finders Homes, a national homebuilder based in Jacksonville, will start construction within the next 60 days at Rivington, a master-planned community with a traditional character on just under 300 acres on Fort Florida and Barwick roads in DeBary.
Reader Communities of Orlando and Raleigh, North Carolina, is developing a 700-unit residential community with traditional elements such as walkability, shared green spaces and alleys to accommodate rear-entry garages.
Homes will range from 1,500-square-foot and larger townhomes to single-family homes that will top out around 3,000 square feet, according to Jeff Reader, vice president at Reader Communities.
Rivington will be developed in several phases of 100-200 lots at a time, and Reader expects homes will be priced from the low $200s to the high $300s.
Dream Finders Homes is the third builder lined up for the project, along with K. Hovnanian Homes and M/I Homes, according to the Reader Communities website.
Dream Finders plans to build 42 of its Signature Series single-family home collection of floor plans on 50-foot homesites at Rivington. The new four-bedroom homes in one- and two-story designs with 2-1/2 and 3-1/2 baths range from 2,235 to 2,843 square feet of living area with two-car garages.
“Our Signature Series collection of innovative floor plans with designer upgrades and features are a perfect fit for this unique community,” Division President Gerry Boeneman said in a news release.
Rivington is located adjacent to the St. Johns River, south of Lake Konomac on Fort Florida Road, west of U.S. Highway 17-92. It’s near the DeBary SunRail station in a developing area of Southwest Volusia County.
“A walkable quarter-mile to SunRail is a nice option, as well as the close proximity to I-4 access,” Boeneman said.
Planned amenities for residents of Rivington include a resort-style pool, cabana and lakeside clubhouse, as well as walkability to shared neighborhood green spaces that capture the developer’s traditional community setting.
It’s also a short drive to county and state parks with trails, such as Gemini Springs, Blue Spring, and River City Nature Park, and only a 10-minute drive to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.
“All this, plus Rivington is 5-10 minutes north of the Orlando metro area’s booming Lake Mary and Sanford employment and entertainment centers, and the industrial, office and retail corridor,” Boeneman added.
For more information and to get on a VIP list, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com, or call 888-208-0482.
Dream Finders Homes is a growing national homebuilder currently building homes in the Northeast Florida; Orlando; Savannah, Georgia; Denver; and Austin, Texas, markets.
While this is Dream Finders’ first project in Volusia County, the company has one coming soon in Daytona Beach, as well as others in Lake, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties, according to its website.