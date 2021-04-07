The IRS has moved the deadline for filing 2020 federal income-tax returns from April 15 to May 17, 2021.
This change will give taxpayers more time to file their returns and will also give the IRS more time to adjust for tax changes made by the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act — most notably, the $10,200 exemption for unemployment compensation received in 2020.
For more information about 2021 filing, visit the Internal Revenue Service website, irs.gov.
