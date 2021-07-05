The Volusia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a day-long workshop event to help women (members and non-members) who are ready to be inspired, grow their career skill-set, boost their leadership skills, and be among a group of other amazing women.
The chamber is bringing some renowned speakers to DeLand — speakers who normally cost a lot more to hear than this event will cost..
The speakers include:
- Jacquelyn Gioertz, whose topic will be “Visionary Leaders - It’s Time to BE Who You Came Here to BE (5 Steps to up-level your life and leadership);”
- Jeanne Zierhoffer, who will address “Each One - Reach One - Teach One; Learn how to build better relationships and faster rapport using a step-by-step system and technology;”
- Mona Lou Cherkaoui, who will speak on “Business beyond borders - How to maximize your results cross-cultures;” and
- Forbes Riley, the keynote speaker andSelling Coach, award-Winning TV host, author, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and one of the world's leading health & wellness experts (and National Fitness Hall of Fame inductee).
These women all want to support the iLatina Program and believe in it as much as we do here at the Volusia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. You don't want to miss this unique opportunity. Go to the “events” tab at volusiachamber.org to sign up before all available seats are taken or to learn more about the speakers.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Courtyard by Marriott DeLand. Tickets are $79 for the full day ($249 for VIP tickets, which allow admission to VIP Q&A sessions with each speaker and other benefits).