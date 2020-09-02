A new hotel has opened on the south side of DeLand at 180 Fenway Drive, adjacent to the Country Club Corners shopping center.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites DeLand South opened Aug. 9, said General Manager Scott Overton.
“That was a few days earlier than expected to accommodate Stetson University students coming in for face-to-face meetings,” Overton told The Beacon. “It was a nice welcome to open our doors and have students as our first guests.”
Overton is assisted in managing the facility by Alina Lane, the director of sales.
The new hotel is a full-service facility, according to its website, which touts that it’s “located within minutes of all that Historic DeLand has to offer.”
Holiday Inn Express & Suites DeLand South has 92 guest rooms, with free parking for hotel guests. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi, an on-site fitness center and an indoor pool. However, pets are not allowed.
Hotel guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet from 6 to 9:30 a.m., although there is no on-site restaurant. However, local eating establishments are conveniently close, both in the shopping center and in the neighborhood.
For now, the new Holiday Inn Express is a member of the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance, Overton said, but he plans to join other Chambers in the future. A ribbon-cutting with the Chamber is scheduled for the morning of Sept. 17.
“We have a large portico and parking lot, so it will be held outside under the portico and a tent,” Overton said. “There will be plenty of room for everyone to mingle outside.”
Check-in at the Holiday Inn Express is 3 p.m. or later, and checkout time is 11 a.m., but guests can contact the hotel for early check-in or late checkout options. Accommodation rates vary by season.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 386-507-2500 or go to www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/deland/dabdl/hoteldetail.