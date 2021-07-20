Kolyn Brown, a bartender at Hemingway’s 442, has been selected as one of 30 bartenders to compete in the world-renowned Patron Perfectionists competition.
Patron Perfectionists is a global competition with thousands of entries. Entries closed at the end of May, and the Top 30 were announced in late June. Voting will take place throughout July, and the top 10 finalists will go on to the final competition.
Brown has just finished World Class, another global bartending competition sponsored by Diageo, where she made the Top 50 in the country, and received the highest score in the Southern Region for her cCocktail, “Shelter in Place.”
You can catch Brown at Hemingway’s 442 in the historic DeLand Hotel, 442 E. New York Ave., every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Hemingway’s 442 began operating in mid-January. It opens at 4 p.m. seven days a week and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews