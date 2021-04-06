Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that limits civil liability for damages relating to COVID-19. The bill provides crucial liability protection to individuals, businesses, educational institutions, religious organizations, and health care providers for liability claims related to COVID-19, his office announced in a news release.
DeSantis was joined at the bill-signing March 29 by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and members of the respective chambers, the release says.
Among other measures, CS/SB 72 provides immunity from COVID-19-related claims for individuals, businesses, schools, and houses of worship if a good faith effort was made to comply with health standards and guidance related to COVID-19.
The bill also creates strong affirmative defenses for health care providers that substantially complied with and relied upon health standards, according to the news release.
