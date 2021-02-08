On Fri., Feb. 12, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s virtual job connection team will host a free webinar for job seekers. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, this session will focus on different types of interview questions and provide advice on how to best answer them.
While the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has reported job growth for the eighth consecutive month, thousands of Central Floridians are still unemployed – making Goodwill’s job connection services a critical resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested participants must register in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/3sYLprh.The webinar will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in a Registered Zoom Meeting Room. A link will be emailed after participants register.
Goodwill’s employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice for interviews and apply for openings online. Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.
Upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website, www.GoodwillCFL.org.
One free session on Feb. 19 will focus on effective job search techniques and advice on avoiding common job search mistakes. A Feb. 26 session will focus on exploring career changes, and offer advice on how to find employment opportunities that align with their experience, training, interests and values.