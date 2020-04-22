Goodwill Industries of Central Florida remains committed to serving local residents with job training and job placement programs, even though it has transitioned its Job Connection Centers online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job seekers in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Brevard and Volusia counties will still have access to the same services formerly available in-person at Goodwill’s 11 Job Connection Centers, one of which was in its store in DeLand.
“COVID-19 disproportionately impacts those with limited resources and options, making our job training and placement services more necessary than ever,” said Kim Praniewicz, senior director of marketing and communications. “For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has been breaking down barriers to help people find meaningful employment, and that’s what we will continue to do.”
Goodwill’s GoodSource Staffing Services is also still working with local employers on placing Central Floridians in temporary job opportunities, with the goal of being hired permanently.
“With these resources now digital, career help is more accessible than ever,” added Praniewicz. “And for those who are in a position to donate financially, your financial gifts are more important than ever, because they will allow us to continue to offer these vital job training and employment services.”
To connect with an employment specialist at the Job Connection Center, please contact jobconnection@goodwillcfl.org or call 407-235-1541. For employers who are hiring and would like more information about job placement through GoodSource, call 407-745-5549. For job seekers, please call 407-235-1501.
The nonprofit has also temporarily closed its 29 retail stores, including one each in DeLand and Orange City, and 22 Donation Xpress locations, one of which is in Deltona. Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue generated from its retail stores to fund its Job Connection Centers.
To support Goodwill’s job training and placement resources by donating financially, visit goodwillcfl.org/donate, or shop GoodFindsCFL.com or ShopGoodwill.com/Orlando.
Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org, “like” GoodwillCFL on Facebook or follow @goodwillcfl on Twitter.