FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools received a $30,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities in Volusia County through teacher classroom mini-grants and Volusia County Schools’ Project IBIS (Investigating Biomes in Science) at Rose Bay in Port Orange.
FUTURES Foundation — a nonprofit, direct-support organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools — is one of 23 organizations in Florida to collectively receive $653,000 in grants from Duke Energy Foundation.
From June 1 through Sept. 15, Volusia County public-school teachers may apply through FUTURES Foundation’s portal at www.FindItFundItFlorida.com/Volusia for energy-related and STEM mini-grants to be funded through this grant. Selected mini-grants will be funded in October for the 2021-2022 school year.
Duke Energy Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area.
For more information about FUTURES Foundation, visit www.FuturesVolusia.org or contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, ext. 50730.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews