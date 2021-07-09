Florida Power & Light Co. (FPL) has achieved a milestone by surpassing 40-percent completion of its 30-by-30 plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. This is one of the largest solar expansions in the U.S.
To date, FPL has installed more than 12 million solar panels in Florida, putting the company well on its way to achieving its plan. The solar panels installed across the company’s sites are expected to save customers approximately $421 million over the lifetime of the assets while making Florida third in the nation for solar generation — with a trajectory to be a world leader in solar capacity by the end of the decade.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews