On December 30, the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners will face off in the 2020 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Gator fans in Central Florida can get to the big bowl game easier than ever with new daily, nonstop flights from Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
American Airlines began new seasonal service routes at DAB Dec. 17 to/from DFW and Philadelphia (PHL). The seasonal flights are scheduled to run through April 5. More details can be found at flydab.com.
“The direct flights are a big convenience but by flying out of DAB, travelers can save time by not traveling to an airport more than an hour away from home, save time by not catching a bus from the parking lot to the terminal, and have peace of mind knowing when you arrive at DAB, you can sit back and relax before the flight,” said Marketing & Customer Experience Director Joanne Magley.
American Airlines also offers multiple, daily nonstop flights to/from Charlotte, NC. DAB is also served by Delta Air Lines, which offers multiple daily, nonstop flights to Atlanta, GA.