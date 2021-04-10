Commercial truckers and other highway motorists now have a better way to view current driving conditions on all major Florida routes.
Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced upgrades to the Florida 511 (FL511) Advanced Traveler Information System that will provide the most innovative product for road users ahead of the 2021 hurricane season, according to a news release from the agency.
“The updates to FL511 will allow Florida’s road users to efficiently reach their daily destinations, navigate safely around traffic conditions, and make travel plans in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane,” FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E., says in part in the release. “The department encourages all Floridians to incorporate FL511 into their preparedness plans.”
New to FL511.com is a livestreaming video feature so passengers can view current driving conditions on all interstates, toll facilities, and other major Florida routes, which now provides real-time views of many of the state’s roadways. Users can now select certain camera feeds and click the “Show Video” button to view a full livestream.
Additionally, drawbridge crossings were added to the website’s map legend to show when drawbridges are raised and may be impacting traffic.
In addition, the FL511 Mobile App has a voice interaction feature, which provides real-time traffic information in a viewable format. Motorists can request traffic information for a city, county or state roadway. The mobile app provides directions with travel times to any destination in Florida and real-time traffic information on incidents, congestion, construction, and closures on interstates, toll roads, and other major roadways.
FL511 will evolve solely to digital platforms. FL511’s phone Interactive Voice Response system will transition to the mobile app, and the department encourages motorists to download the free FL511 mobile app or visit FL511.com as a planning tool to obtain real-time traffic information. Before, FL511’s phone system required users to dial to reach the Interactive Voice Response system for road conditions and travel times. The mobile app now provides the same traffic information and much more.
FL511 encourages motorists to register for a personalized account on FL511.com. When you register for a My Florida 511 account, you can receive text messages or email alerts for your daily commutes.
Motorists are encouraged to have a passenger check FL511 for traffic updates or stop at a rest area facility before checking FL511.
For more information on how to use the FL511 Mobile App, go to http://wbt.dot.state.fl.us/ois/Florida511/index.htm. For additional updates, follow FL511 on social media:@FL511_STATE on Twitter; @FL511 on Facebook; @Florida_511 on Instagram; and @FL511 on YouTube.