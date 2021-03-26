As one longtime bicycle shop in Downtown DeLand has begun closing down, another store — this one selling electric bikes — has opened at 1720 S. Woodland Blvd., on the north end of the Victoria Square Shopping Center.
Pedego Electric Bikes DeLand is owned by Chuck and Nancy Zirbel. A grand-opening community event and ribbon-cutting was held March 11, with Mayor Bob Apgar doing the honors with the ribbon, with Pedego Electric Bikes founder Don DiCostanzo in attendance.
“It was fabulous. We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Nancy Zirbel told The Beacon. “We had close to 30 or 40 people with the mayor.”
DiCostanzo founded Pedego Electric Bikes in 2008 in Fountain Valley, California, out of a desire to combine quality and style in the e-bike category, according to a news release.
The company offers a line of 20 premium-quality electric bikes of different styles and colors, suited for the needs of every Pedego customer. Electric bikes are designed to make outdoor exercise easy and convenient for people of all athletic abilities, the release says.
Pedego e-bikes are priced from $1,695 to $3,495, plus the cost of any accessories.
Pedego Electric Bikes DeLand joins more than 140 locally owned Pedego stores throughout the U.S.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Pedego Electric Bikes to the DeLand community,” Chuck Zirbel says in the news release. “As the first Pedego store in the area, I believe our community will love this new, one-stop shop for all things e-bike related, as well as the people-first culture that Pedego is known for and proud of. Pedego electric bikes allow people to adventure the outdoors and connect with one another, so we’re eager to see how our community embraces adventure with Pedego.”
The Zirbels for the most part will be running the store, but have a couple of employees — a part-time office manager, a daughter who will help with marketing, and “a great mechanic,” Nancy Zirbel said.
But while Pedego shops normally offer e-bike rentals, she said the DeLand store will not, at least not initially.
“We didn’t feel comfortable doing that right now, but we could do some in the future,” she said.
According to pedego.com, riding a Pedego Electric Bike is the best way to explore an area.
“You can easily cover lots of ground, while still getting an up close and personal look at all the scenery and attractions. And naturally, the Pedegos themselves are fun and exciting to ride!”
Pedego Electric Bikes DeLand is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 386-848-0442 or visit pedegoelectricbikes.com/deland.