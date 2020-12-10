Dream Finders Homes has made a half-dozen sales at pre-model pricing and started construction in Rivington, a traditional 296-acre, master-planned community along the St. Johns River in DeBary.
The Jacksonville-based national homebuilder is building 42 single-family homes from its Signature Series at Rivington on 50-foot-wide lots, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of Dream Finders Homes’ Central Florida division.
“Our six innovative one- and two-story plans at Rivington — with three and four bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half baths — will give homebuyers between 1,856 and 2,843 square feet of living space,” he said.
Dream Finders Homes at Rivington are priced from the high $200s, Boeneman said, adding that the Anna Maria with Bonus Bedroom model should be finished, decorated and open for viewing by early January.
Rivington — which features a resort-style pool, cabana, playground, clubhouse and numerous green spaces – sits along Konomac Lake and is adjacent to the St. Johns River just west of U.S. Highway 17-92. It offers easy access to Lake Mary and Sanford employment centers, and is only one-quarter mile from the DeBary SunRail station.
For leisure activities, Rivington is a quick drive to Gemini Springs Park, River City Nature Park and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.
“I believe many prospective buyers will find both our homes and this community the answers to their homebuying needs,” Boeneman said. “With the numerous designer upgrades in our Signature Series and the floor plan variety, as well as the beautiful location of Rivington, this should be the perfect place for many dream homes.”
For more information about homes at Rivington, call 888-214-1164.
— Charlene Hager