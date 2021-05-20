U.S. Chamber of Commerce logo

U.S. Chamber of Commerce logo

 PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Each year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes the very best in American small business for their achievements in eight areas, plus the Small Business of the Year with a grand prize of $25,000. Businesses must meet certain requirements to be eligible.

The deadline for the Dream Big Awards is July 16, 2021. Submit your application at https://dreambig.awardsplatform.com/.

Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.

— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews 