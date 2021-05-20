Each year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes the very best in American small business for their achievements in eight areas, plus the Small Business of the Year with a grand prize of $25,000. Businesses must meet certain requirements to be eligible.
The deadline for the Dream Big Awards is July 16, 2021. Submit your application at https://dreambig.awardsplatform.com/.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews