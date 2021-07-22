Did you receive a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan? You may be eligible for loan forgiveness.
A borrower can apply for forgiveness once all loan proceeds for which the borrower is requesting forgiveness have been used. Borrowers can apply for forgiveness any time up to the maturity date of the loan.
If borrowers do not apply for forgiveness within 10 months after the last day of the covered period, then PPP loan payments are no longer deferred, and borrowers will begin making loan payments to their PPP lender.
Learn more by clicking on the “Paycheck Protection Program” tab at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options.
