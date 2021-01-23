Dentists Tara Fenn and Nelly Unger have begun seeing patients in a brand-new office, Woodland Dental Care. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice opened Jan. 8.
Woodland Dental Care is fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Fenn, Unger and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
“We are excited to be joining the DeLand community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Fenn in a news release. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
Woodland Dental Care’s website says Fenn earned a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. She is an active member of the Dental Society of Greater Orlando, the Florida Dental Association, and the American Dental Association.
Fenn has studied at the Misch International Implant Institute, and during her residency, she completed advanced training in implant surgery, periodontal surgery, endodontics, and crown and bridge procedures.
The practice’s website says Unger earned a bachelor’s degree from Queens College, City University of New York and her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine in Downers Grove, Illinois. She is an active member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.
Unger is laser-certified and has completed advanced training with Spear Education and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. She is passionate about constantly expanding her knowledge in advanced dentistry through continuing education courses.
“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Unger in the news release. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”
Woodland Dental Care is located at 2409 S. Woodland Blvd., in front of the Country Club Corners shopping center on the south side of DeLand. The office is now accepting new patients.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 386-742-6895 or visit WoodlandDentalCareFL.com. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.