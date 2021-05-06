What’s the average household income or education attainment of a community in Volusia County? What does the labor force picture look like? What’s the population where you live?
Any of these answers for all 16 communities as well as the county as a whole can be found in the latest demographic profiles. Go to floridabusiness.org/data/demographics.stml.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews