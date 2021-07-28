The Florida League of Cities recently recognized Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg and other municipal officials with 2021 Home Rule Hero Awards for their hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 legislative session.
Herzberg and the others worked tirelessly throughout the session to promote local voices making local choices, to protect the home rule powers of Florida’s municipalities, and to advance the League’s legislative agenda.
“These local officials went above and beyond during the 2021 legislative session,” said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “They made an extraordinary effort, were actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. [. . .] On behalf of the League and its legislative team, it’s my sincere honor to recognize this year’s award recipients and thank them for their service.”
Home rule is the ability of a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference.
Herzberg was recently appointed to serve as chair of the League’s Policy Committee for Utilities, Natural Resources and Public Works.
Chairs from each of the League’s policy committees also serve on FLC’s Resolutions and Legislative Committee. The proposed priorities adopted by each policy committee will be submitted to the Legislative Committee and then ultimately the FLC members for consideration and adoption at the FLC annual conference in August. These priorities then become the League’s Legislative Action Agenda.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews