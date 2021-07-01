Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Heather Shubirg of DeLand, as well as Moshe Popack and Andrew Russell, to the Florida Development Finance Corporation board of directors.
Shubirg, of DeLand, is executive vice president of Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation. Previously, she was senior director of the Orlando Economic Partnership and vice president of business development at Enterprise Florida.
Shubirg serves on the boards of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler and the SMA Healthcare Foundation. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from the University of Central Florida.
Popack, of Miami Beach, is the owner of YMP Real Estate Management, while Russell, of Jacksonville, is president of Sound Payments Inc.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
The Florida Development Finance Corp. is a state-authorized issuer of industrial revenue bonds and assists for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with access to capital for project financing.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews