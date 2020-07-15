Rohr Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center has opened on DeLand’s northwest side, and its namesake practitioner is a man who was born and grew up in this West Volusia city.
Dr. Christopher Rohr started taking appointments June 8 in his office, Suite 115 inside the Oakbrook Professional Centre, 929 N. Spring Garden Ave. His office is near the fountain in the building’s atrium, he told The Beacon.
“I offer exams and adjustments of the spine, arms and legs,” he said. “I also offer flexion distribution to address disc compression and tight muscles in the lower back, and have a spinalator, a roller massage that presses into the back as the patient lays on a table. It’s very relaxing, and I sometimes have patients fall asleep while they’re being treated.”
Dr. Rohr and his wife, Brooke — who was also born and raised in DeLand — hosted Mayor Bob Apgar and the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance for a ribbon-cutting July 2.
Brooke Rohr handles the marketing and some administrative duties for the practice, her husband said. She’s also a new mother, having given birth to a daughter on Mother’s Day, he added.
Since the practice is so new, Rohr is not accepting any health insurance yet, but he does accept Medicare. He also can set up what he calls Direct Premium Health Care payment plans, in which patients can pay over time for multiple services and visits.
“You can pay all of it upfront or pay as you go,” Rohr said.
Rohr graduated from chiropractic school last September, but he has been in the health care field for much longer. He became a dietary technician after getting his bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics, and worked in several nursing homes before getting his chiropractic degree.
Rohr Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment. (Given the coronavirus pandemic, Rohr has decided not to accept walk-in appointments for now.) Call 386-873-6508 to make an appointment, or go to www.facebook.com/rohrchiropractic for more information. The practice doesn’t have a website.