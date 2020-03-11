The DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance has named Janet Wilson to serve as the organization’s new executive director. Wilson steps into the position last held by Tammy Mauldin, who recently moved to Richmond, Virginia.
“Ms. Wilson has already been a tremendous asset to the Chamber and to our members,” said Lita Kapuscinski, the Chamber’s 2020 president. “She will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve the business community but still stay true to our rich history.”
Wilson is taking the same path to the top position that Mauldin followed. Wilson has served as membership and marketing director at the Chamber since May 2019. Mauldin also was hired for and served in that role until being promoted to executive director.
But unlike Mauldin, Wilson also was a volunteer Chamber Ambassador in 2018. Prior to the Chamber, her experience included retail management, entrepreneurship, marketing and sales, nonprofit management, purchasing and procurement for county government, and several years of Chamber of Commerce experience.
Wilson recently completed her Business Coach Certification with an expert designation. At the annual installation reception in January, she also received the “Game Changer” award from outgoing Chamber President Amanda Agnew for her performance as membership and marketing director.
Wilson has a busy year ahead.
The biggest challenge is that in April will come the official launch of the West Volusia Wellness Initiative Network, a partnership between DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance and the West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority.
“Response to the initiative has been incredibly enthusiastic by our business community,” Wilson said in a press release. “Businesses are excited to tell their employees ‘Because we are a member of the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance, we can now offer you a new benefit — free and discounted offers for health and wellness services and products.’”
The April launch will showcase 155 providers in the WIN, with more expected to be added.
Before the Wellness Initiative takes off, the Chamber will be focusing on smaller endeavors, Wilson said.
On March 27 will be WE Women Empowered, Mind Body & Soul, with this year’s theme being “Women’s Wellness” to complement the West Volusia Wellness Initiative. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample healthful foods, participate in interactive demonstrations, connect with experts in all dimensions of wellness, relax, and enjoy an uplifting and inspiring evening.
Keep DeLand Beautiful and Keep Orange City Beautiful is Saturday, April 4. It’s the Chamber’s annual environmental wellness event.
The West Volusia Means Business luncheon series continues with State of the Region on Thursday, April 23.
The Chamber’s annual fundraiser, the Tapas & Wine Festival, will be a double feature later in the year as the Chamber takes over the “Eat in the Street” event. This event began with ME STRONG and was put on by the Athens Theatre last year. The Athens has passed it to the Chamber for 2020.
The Chamber is looking for a new membership and marketing director. Anyone interested can submit a cover letter, résumé and three references to Wilson at execdir@delandchamber.org. Review of all applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled, Wilson said.