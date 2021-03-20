The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia has hired Debra West as charitable giving coordinator. West will be responsible for performing duties related to fundraising, donor relationship, managing philanthropic events, marketing, and communications.
This is a new position for The Neighborhood Center. In the past, many of these services have been outsourced to local professionals.
West joins the Neighborhood Center team from Barberville Pioneer Settlement, where she previously served as the executive director for seven years. West brings with her more than 25 years of experience in marketing, events, and communications, and nearly 10 years working in the not-for-profit sector cultivating donor relationships, and developing fundraising endeavors.
“Bringing Debra on board as a full-time, in-house person for marketing and charitable giving will help to improve communications and will benefit our agency as we move forward. Debra’s warmth, friendly style, practical approach to problem-solving, and passion for working with and helping people make her the perfect fit for the agency,” Neighborhood Center Executive Director Susan Clark said in a news release. “We are excited to add Debra to our team. Her skills and experience will be a great asset as we grow and continue to serve the community in the battle of hunger and homelessness.”
“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work for this organization that does so much to help the community,” West said in the same release. “The Neighborhood Center is resilient and its programs are proven to sustain its mission; to feed the hungry, house the homeless, and prevent homelessness. The Neighborhood Center is strong today because of so many dedicated volunteers, devoted team members, and the outpouring of community support. I’m just very happy to be a part of it all!”
As charitable giving coordinator, West will be working to cultivate new supporters and strengthen existing relationships with partners and donors. She can be reached at 386-734-8120, ext. 209, or via email at Debra.West@nhcwv.org.