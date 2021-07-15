Self-Help Credit Union in DeLand, like its three dozen counterparts in Florida, Virginia and North and South Carolina, has selected a college student to receive a $1,000 scholarship to help further her studies.
This year’s recipient was Hailey Arias from the small town of Welaka.
Arias is enrolled at Stetson University and is majoring in political science/prelaw. She said she desires to one day become a justice on the Supreme Court.
North Carolina-based Self-Help Credit Union was founded in 1984 to provide fair and affordable financial products that help low- to moderate-income families and communities of color build wealth, repair credit and achieve their financial goals.
The credit union’s DeLand branch opened last November at 1104 S. Woodland Blvd. after 15 years of sharing space in Pierson with the Farmworker Association of Florida.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews