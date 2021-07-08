Local governments across America are dealing with an escalating affordable housing crisis. Locally, the Volusia County Council is tackling the complex issue with an ambitious initiative that will involve local governments, local agencies and individuals.
First up is a series of webinars from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Friday in July that will address the causes and potential solutions.
The first one was July 2 and focused on the case for prosperity and the role of affordable housing.
For the rest of the month, topics include:
Produce: Affordable housing funding mechanism: July 9
Preserve: Maintaining existing affordable housing: July 16
Policy: Coordinated planning to promote homes for all incomes: July 23
Progress: Plans in action and success stories from the field: July 30
The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments during the webinars. Registration is available at www.volusia.org/affordable-housing-summit.
Additionally, an Affordable Housing Summit will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. Registration will open in mid-July.
Work groups will establish a countywide action plan by December.
For more information, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or 386-943-7029.
