Volusia County is starting the new fiscal year with a new budget director.
On Oct. 6, the County Council unanimously confirmed Aaron Van Kleeck to his new position as the county’s management and budget director.
County Manager George Recktenwald chose Van Kleeck to fill the role, saying it was part of his ongoing efforts at succession planning as managers prepare to retire or move on to other positions.
The move continues the county’s penchant for promoting from within its ranks, since Van Kleeck is at least the third department manager confirmed this year after longtime service in Volusia County.
Van Kleeck is a lifetime Volusia County resident and longtime county employee who started in the Road & Bridge Division in 2003. Following a stint in the county’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Division, Van Kleeck transferred into the budget office in January 2016 — first as a budget analyst and then a special projects coordinator.
Prior to his promotion, Van Kleeck served as management and budget’s operations manager since October 2018 — with duties that included preparation of the annual five-year capital improvement plan, providing senior management with long-range cost estimates, conducting complex financial analyses and managing the annual budget document.
Recktenwald held out Van Kleeck as a classic example of someone who worked his way up through the organization and positioned himself for advancement by seizing opportunities to take on added responsibilities and learn new skills.
“Aaron’s a great team builder,” Recktenwald told the council during the confirmation. “He works really well with people, and he’s done a great job with budget administration and strategic planning.”
Following his confirmation, Van Kleeck thanked co-workers, mentors who helped him along the way and council members for putting their faith in him.
“I also would like to thank each of you for your vote of confidence in me,” Van Kleeck told the council. “I will do my best to uphold the high standards of Volusia County and continue to serve the great residents through accuracy and transparency.”
Van Kleeck has a Bachelor of Science in business and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.