The Council on Aging of Volusia County (COA) recently received a $1,200 donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3959 (FOE) in DeLand.
“Our motto is all about people helping people,” said Sandie Ess, incoming auxiliary madam president. “We wanted to help the Council on Aging because, let’s face it, I don’t know anyone who helps people more than the COA.”
The FOE raised $1,200 for COA by selling raffle tickets for several gift baskets, the contents of which were donated by its members.
Council on Aging of Volusia Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of our most vulnerable elderly citizens.
For information on its services, visit the COA website at www.coavolusia.org.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality.
