The Florida Housing Finance Corporation board of directors has approved the release of $75 million to local governments — including Deltona and Daytona Beach — to assist Floridians in need of rental and mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Gov. Ron DeSantis made available $250 million, of which $120 million will be sent to local governments to provide assistance programs through their State Housing Initiatives Partnership programs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused profound disruption to families throughout the state,” DeSantis said in a news release. “It is my hope that these funds and the rest of the $250 million will provide some level of relief to individuals who — through no fault of their own — are now having difficulty making ends meet.”
The $75 million approved July 17 was allocated to many local governments in Florida.
In Volusia County, the City of Deltona received $330,338 and the City of Daytona Beach received $220,837, according to the governor’s news release. They are the only cities in the county involved with the state’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP.
Deltona spokesman Lee Lopez said staff has been notified of the CARES Act allocation.
“This funding will be administered through the State Housing Initiative Program (SHIP) infrastructure,” Lopez said staff told him.
SHIP provides funds to local governments to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing. The program was designed to serve very low-, low- and moderate-income families.
“As Floridians continue to struggle with the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, Florida Housing remains committed to providing renters and homeowners with housing assistance,” Trey Price, executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, said in the release.
Price said it’s a top priority for families to have the necessary assistance to remain in their homes during these difficult times.
Impacted homeowners and renters can apply for the following assistance through a local SHIP Program housing office, such as the one in Deltona:
Rental and mortgage assistance payments for persons who experienced a hardship that prevents them from making these payments;
Emergency repair; and
Rehabilitation and new construction related specifically to a need caused by the COVID-19 emergency.
Price encourages homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic to visit FloridaHousing.org for more information on the program and how to start the process. Also, the toll-free Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters Information Line — 888-362-7885 — is now available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for those who would like to speak with a representative.
Deltona residents can contact the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development at 386-878-8620.