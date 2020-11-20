West Volusia has an eclectic mix of attractions, restaurants and boutiques that make it a spectacular spot to visit. And now it’s even cooler, with the “CoolCraft Beverage Trail.”
The West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority kicks off the beverage trail on Friday, Nov. 27. Visitors will be able to hit the trail for the best “crafts” around — and it’s more than just beer, though there is plenty of that.
With meads, smoothies, teas, coffees and, of course, some of the best brews, you can tour and taste all the 13 “trail” destinations have to offer in four different categories. There’s even a stop featuring all things Key lime.
For beer lovers, there are Hyder Head Brewery in Downtown DeLand, which features brews reminiscent of Scotland; Blue Springs Brewery in Orange City, named for the nearby state park and featuring food and drinks inspired by Florida and brewed in Volusia County; Central 28 Beer Company in DeBary, a craft brewer offering crisp, superior beers; and Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., also in Downtown DeLand, sporting American and Belgian-style beers.
For coffee lovers, there are Trilogy Coffee Roasting Co., a small-batch roaster also in Downtown DeLand and known for its ethically sourced specialty coffees; Breyting Community Roaster, another Downtown DeLand roastery that was created to do one thing well — support nonprofit organizations through the sales of coffee; and MG Coffee Brews & Bites in DeBary, where you can enjoy organic, single-origin, fresh-roasted coffee and teas from around the world, along with your choice of freshly baked pastries, cakes and sweets.
Oenophiles (aka wine lovers) can visit The Elusive Grape in Downtown DeLand to sample 40 wines by the glass and a wide assortment of beers; Elliott Vineyards in Pierson, where you can find frozen locally grown muscadine grapes year-round and learn the art of winemaking; and Spring Garden Vineyard in DeLeon Springs, where you can pick your own muscadine grapes or buy jellies, jams and other canned muscadine products along with other winemaking supplies.
The final category includes Odd Elixir MeadWorks in Downtown DeLand, specializing in traditional mead techniques to produce mead wines inspired by local flavors of Florida; Beeatroot, in Artisan Alley in Downtown DeLand, which produces 100-percent authentic cold-pressed juices and whole-fruit smoothies and more; and Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe in a business park off Old Daytona Road in DeLand, which specializes in everything Key lime.
(As of Nov. 18, Beeatroot is still participating in the trail, despite the recent untimely death of co-owner Scott Ritchey.)
You can also win on the “trail.” Taste and share your five favorites on Instagram by using #CoolCraftTrail and follow @VisitWestVolusia to win a free pint-glass koozie.
For more information, visit www.coolcrafttrail.com.